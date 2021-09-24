Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires New Stake in Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Separately, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at about $6,490,000.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

TBLA stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.00. Taboola.com, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $11.44.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $329.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taboola.com, Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TBLA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.