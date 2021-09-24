Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $311,000 in Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Separately, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth $8,280,000.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Shares of TBLA stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. Taboola.com, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $329.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taboola.com, Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TBLA. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.