4,000 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Bought by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 700.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 78.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.37.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,256,835.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 135,332 shares of company stock valued at $10,717,669 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $74.04 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

