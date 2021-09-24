Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 700 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 25,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $265,091.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,811,590.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ESNT opened at $44.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.56%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

