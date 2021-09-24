Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 1,000 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $279.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.21. The company has a market cap of $327.95 billion, a PE ratio of 68.07, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.81 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

