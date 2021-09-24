Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Makes New $431,000 Investment in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,724,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $10,513,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,251,626 shares of company stock worth $42,497,442 over the last three months. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LPRO. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.70 and a beta of 0.35. Open Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

