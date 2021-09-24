Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Bought by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 18.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,486,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,245,000 after acquiring an additional 234,048 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the second quarter valued at $4,903,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth $11,093,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 150,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLAN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.26.

PLAN opened at $65.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.30 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.10. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO William Schuh sold 5,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $362,884.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $2,392,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,748 shares of company stock valued at $32,847,345 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

