$1.31 EPS Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to report earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Mesa Laboratories posted earnings per share of $1.91 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year earnings of $7.68 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $10.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $34.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $322.44 on Tuesday. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $325.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,400 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total transaction of $378,294.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,651.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 603 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $161,175.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,854 shares of company stock worth $4,087,169 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 458.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

