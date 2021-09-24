Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) Holdings Lifted by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) by 17.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,412,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Friedland bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $494,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,500.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

