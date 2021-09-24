Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,690,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,189,819 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $97,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,955,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,135,000 after purchasing an additional 688,285 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,049 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 130,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 149,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares during the period.

HST opened at $16.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.61.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

