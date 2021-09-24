Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) has received an average rating of “Sell” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Proximus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Proximus in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Proximus alerts:

Shares of Proximus stock opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08. Proximus has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $4.52.

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.