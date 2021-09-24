Brokerages Set Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) PT at $31.00

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,494,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,820,000 after buying an additional 204,843 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 22,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,539,000 after buying an additional 147,099 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,008,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 189,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 56,925 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE OFC opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.