Insider Selling: PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Sells $21,351.33 in Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 711 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $21,351.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,272 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $400,814.40.

On Thursday, September 9th, Thilo Schroeder sold 14,329 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $434,311.99.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Thilo Schroeder sold 21,986 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $667,934.68.

On Monday, August 30th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,233 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $397,651.65.

On Friday, August 27th, Thilo Schroeder sold 24,442 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $745,969.84.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,526 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $419,441.26.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Thilo Schroeder sold 26,864 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $895,645.76.

On Monday, August 16th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,183 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $751,781.87.

On Friday, August 13th, Thilo Schroeder sold 27,286 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $934,272.64.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Thilo Schroeder sold 34,439 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $1,172,303.56.

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.49. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.32.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

PMVP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMVP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,897,000 after purchasing an additional 80,858 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

