Insider Selling: Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU) Director Sells C$23,000.00 in Stock

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU) Director Darian Heung-Yeung Yip sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total transaction of C$23,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$165,407.95.

Fission Uranium stock opened at C$0.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$588.16 million and a PE ratio of -47.89. Fission Uranium Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.23 and a twelve month high of C$1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 20.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.62.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCU. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$0.80 price objective on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Fission Uranium from C$0.80 to C$1.10 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.