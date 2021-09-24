Soren Abildgaard Sells 251 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total value of $30,579.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Soren Abildgaard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.85, for a total value of $273,046.95.

On Monday, August 9th, Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $906,709.12.

Shares of ZEN opened at $123.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.59 and a beta of 1.19. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.87 and a 52 week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

