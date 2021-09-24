Christian Klemt Sells 2,400 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

QURE opened at $35.92 on Friday. uniQure has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.06.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. The firm had revenue of $463.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.65 million. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. As a group, analysts predict that uniQure will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 291.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,909,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in uniQure by 30,689.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after acquiring an additional 338,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in uniQure by 289.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 350,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 260,620 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,489,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,298,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QURE shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

