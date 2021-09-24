Darryl Bond Sells 3,946 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $48,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Darryl Bond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Darryl Bond sold 22,864 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $292,430.56.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Darryl Bond sold 774 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $10,054.26.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Darryl Bond sold 1,013 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $12,814.45.

Yext stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

YEXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yext presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 55,874 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth $8,299,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth $6,401,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Yext by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 933,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 672,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 383,010 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

