Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 409,791 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,194,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,791 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.36% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $122,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.8% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB stock opened at $93.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $66.72 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.69.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

