Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases Shares of 99,996 Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 99,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLAC. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,473,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,378,000. Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,486,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $12.39.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.