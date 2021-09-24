Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $997,000 in Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.11% of Ajax I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ajax I during the first quarter worth about $22,213,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ajax I during the first quarter worth about $19,734,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ajax I during the first quarter worth about $19,364,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ajax I during the second quarter worth about $17,102,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ajax I during the first quarter worth about $16,395,000. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ajax I stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. Ajax I has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

Ajax I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ajax I was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

