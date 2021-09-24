Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,898 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Generac were worth $117,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Generac by 345.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after purchasing an additional 334,177 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,084,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Generac by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,681,000 after acquiring an additional 48,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Generac by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 627,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,573,000 after acquiring an additional 52,961 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GNRC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.50.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $454.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.80 and a 1-year high of $466.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $428.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.23.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

