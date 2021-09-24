Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,610 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.28% of The Travelers Companies worth $103,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 183,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,552,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 113.2% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $788,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $156.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.36 and a 200-day moving average of $154.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $163.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

