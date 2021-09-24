Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 41,777 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $101,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEYS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.90.

NYSE KEYS opened at $179.75 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $182.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.44. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

