VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $594,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,422,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,724,000 after purchasing an additional 851,491 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSX opened at $30.27 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.94.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

