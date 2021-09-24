Westpac Banking Corp Sells 202 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 11.0% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Crown by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 41,429 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Crown by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $106.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.12 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.