Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires Shares of 27,695 Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter valued at $6,391,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Envista by 542.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 39,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Envista by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,342,000 after acquiring an additional 231,443 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 283,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 98,176 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $72,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,405 shares of company stock worth $703,447 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Envista stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.75 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.