Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.31% of TPG Pace Beneficial II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,064,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,048,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter valued at approximately $583,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YTPG opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.83.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

