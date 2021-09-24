Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases New Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LPLA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,605,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,540,000 after buying an additional 247,187 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,964,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,334,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,573,000 after acquiring an additional 303,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 985,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,977,000 after acquiring an additional 137,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.85.

LPL Financial stock opened at $153.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.23. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.14 and a 52 week high of $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.58.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

