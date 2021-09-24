Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 179,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 31,256 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 120,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 27,209 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 435,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 142,901 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 145,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 86,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $19.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.49.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

