Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 7,385 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 292,827 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,385 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.6% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Apple by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,753,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $651,020,000 after purchasing an additional 147,691 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 24,054 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 105,483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,759,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 61,221 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.36 and its 200 day moving average is $136.08. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

