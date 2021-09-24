People s United Financial Inc. Buys 180 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,187 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $78,374,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in CBRE Group by 39.8% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,057,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,094,000 after purchasing an additional 870,800 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $58,146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $33,345,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE opened at $96.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.39. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $99.73.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

