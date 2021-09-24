People s United Financial Inc. Sells 211 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Omnicom Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,332,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,551,000 after acquiring an additional 66,648 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 448.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,630,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 108,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of OMC opened at $74.16 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

