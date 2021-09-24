Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Ingles Markets worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 6.3% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 853,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,706,000 after purchasing an additional 50,325 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the second quarter worth $824,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 102.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 23.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 100.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $65.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.56. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $70.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.86%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

