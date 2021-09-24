Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

