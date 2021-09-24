Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.20. Western New England Bancorp posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 20.19%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Hovde Group raised Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,440,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,000 after acquiring an additional 172,920 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after acquiring an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 589,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 74,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 468.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 397,712 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.34. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $9.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

