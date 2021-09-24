SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Receives GBX 1,196.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,196.17 ($15.63).

SGRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,195 ($15.61) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SEGRO from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,342 ($17.53) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

LON:SGRO opened at GBX 1,265 ($16.53) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. SEGRO has a 12-month low of GBX 864.40 ($11.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,311 ($17.13). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,252.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,101.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

