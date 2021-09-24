abrdn plc Trims Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 35.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,376 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $123.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $126.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $275.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.75.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.04 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,868.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 7,500 shares of company stock worth $807,375 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

