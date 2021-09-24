Zacks: Analysts Expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for REV Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.24. REV Group posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that REV Group will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REVG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

In related news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in REV Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REVG opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. REV Group has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average is $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 2.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

