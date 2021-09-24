People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 6,086 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $174,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,839,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $54,593,000 after acquiring an additional 726,473 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 85,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 16,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F opened at $13.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.