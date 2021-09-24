Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,743,000 after acquiring an additional 767,152 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,290,000 after buying an additional 728,261 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 351.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 425,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,262,000 after buying an additional 331,154 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 655,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,215,000 after buying an additional 231,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 755,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,414,000 after buying an additional 190,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total transaction of $672,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.00, for a total value of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,358 shares in the company, valued at $29,136,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,956 shares of company stock worth $196,338,338. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $787.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.82.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $646.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $630.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $551.02. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The company has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.