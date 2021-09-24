10,410 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Purchased by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,410 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the airline’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.73.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $20.90 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.82) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.