Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 2,098,582 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 91.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,098,582 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 3.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 86,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Insmed by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter.

INSM stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.06. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.25. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 219.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

