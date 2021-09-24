189,101 Shares in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 189,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.25% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $233,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NGM opened at $22.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.54. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 2.02.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $16.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $390,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

NGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.09.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

