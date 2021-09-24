Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Sells 24,483 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Pai Liu sold 24,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $155,222.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Pai Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $15,699.60.

On Monday, September 13th, Pai Liu sold 26,595 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $176,324.85.

On Monday, July 19th, Pai Liu sold 2,730 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $24,597.30.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a PE ratio of -1.05.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,296 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 1,739.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 162,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 403,719 shares during the last quarter. 26.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on WISH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer cut ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair cut ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

