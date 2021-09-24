Ocean Grown Abalone Limited (ASX:OGA) Insider Buys A$65,000.00 in Stock

Ocean Grown Abalone Limited (ASX:OGA) insider Ignazio (Ian) Ricciardi purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$65,000.00 ($46,428.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

About Ocean Grown Abalone

Ocean Grown Abalone Limited owns and operates an abalone sea ranching business in Australia, Asia, and North America. It develops its sea ranching hardware design and processes for near-shore aquaculture. The company produces wild, ocean grown, and green lip abalones. The company offers its products under the Two Oceans Abalone brand.

