Insider Selling: KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Sells 14,801 Shares of Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 14,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total value of $69,416.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 8,209 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $43,918.15.

On Monday, September 13th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 16,300 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $95,192.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 601 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $3,630.04.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $20,672.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 15,553 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $94,251.18.

Shares of KLXE opened at $4.81 on Friday. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87.

Several research firms have weighed in on KLXE. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty downgraded KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLXE. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in KLX Energy Services by 22.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 54,149 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in KLX Energy Services by 42.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 83,461 shares in the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP boosted its position in KLX Energy Services by 31.9% during the second quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 227,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 55,099 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in KLX Energy Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in KLX Energy Services by 89,401.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 184,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

