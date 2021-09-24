Insider Selling: Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) SVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $54,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gregoire Ramade also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $50,620.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Gregoire Ramade sold 8,000 shares of Vapotherm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.

VAPO stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $683.46 million, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of -1.60. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $38.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.57.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 46.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Vapotherm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Vapotherm by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 18,951 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Vapotherm by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 56,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 32,228 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Vapotherm by 93,928.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Vapotherm by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vapotherm during the 2nd quarter worth $768,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

