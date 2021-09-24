Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $8.84 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,937 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,200 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $8,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 9,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $81.25 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $99.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.55 and its 200 day moving average is $87.13.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.54%.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $443,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $434,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,768,408.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,833 shares of company stock worth $5,062,443 in the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.