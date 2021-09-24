Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Cactus worth $8,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WHD. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cactus by 152.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,292,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 874.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after acquiring an additional 731,913 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cactus by 458.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 674,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after acquiring an additional 553,278 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Cactus by 101,835.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 489,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after acquiring an additional 488,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cactus by 261.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,943,000 after acquiring an additional 471,541 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.65 and a beta of 2.40.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

