Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,349 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $347,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $1,167,087.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,908 shares of company stock worth $7,651,551 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.